Nintendo Switch sold almost 3m units in a month

In just under a month after the Nintendo Switch was released, Nintendo racked up 2.74 million units in sales worldwide, reported gaming news site Kotaku.

The gaming company announced the figure in its earnings release for its financial year that ended on March 31, showcasing how well the Switch did between its March 3 launch and the end of the month.

About 600,000 units were sold in Japan.

Buyers in the Americas bought 1.2 million units and other markets accounted for 940,000 units.

Nintendo said the Switch is the fastest-selling console in its history in the US.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild for the Switch has sold 2.76 million copies, meaning 20,000 more units of the game have been sold than the portable console, reported IGN.