Nintendo Switch sold almost 3m units in a month New Challenger flagship store at Bugis Junction Taking off in real-life Iron Man suit

Mr Richard Browning using his personal flight suit at the TED conference. PHOTO:AFP

Information technology retailer Challenger, the largest home-grown IT products and services provider here, opens its newest flagship store at Bugis Junction today.

Taking up 14,000 sq ft and located at Basement 1, it features 15 lifestyle concept zones backed by data analytics to guide shoppers in their purchases.

Using data captured from online marketplace Hachi.tech, Challenger now sorts its products according to lifestyle concepts instead of product categories or brands.

Research showed that customers were three times more likely to buy a product using this concept.

Drone manufacturer DJI and gaming hardware maker Razer have also set up experiential counters and zones to showcase their latest products.

In just under a month after the Nintendo Switch was released, Nintendo racked up 2.74 million units in sales worldwide, reported gaming news site Kotaku.

The gaming company announced the figure in its earnings release for its financial year that ended on March 31, showcasing how well the Switch did between its March 3 launch and the end of the month.

About 600,000 units were sold in Japan. Buyers in the Americas bought 1.2 million units and other markets accounted for 940,000 units. Nintendo said the Switch is the fastest-selling console in its history in the US.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild for the Switch has sold 2.76 million copies, meaning 20,000 more units of the game have been sold than the portable console, reported IGN.

British inventor Richard Browning lifted off from the shore of Vancouver Harbour on Thursday in an Iron Man-inspired personal flight suit.

Using thrusters attached to his arms and back, he flew in a circle and hovered a short distance from the ground, captivating attendees at the TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference.

The personal flight suit is capable of propelling wearers much higher and faster, according to its creator.

His suit is a light exoskeleton attached to six gas turbines with a combined thrust of 130kg.

Pointing down with the thrusters on his arms pushes him away from the ground.

Shifting his arms back sends him forward, while flaring his arms out pushes him down.

If he wants more speed, he can pull his arms in and push his chest out.

In other words, very much like what Iron Man does in the movies.- AFP