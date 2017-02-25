No frills, no fuss

Small business owners who are looking for an affordable, no-frills work laptop can consider the Dell Vostro 14 3000 (3468) as a basic investment.

We tried it out earlier this week and this is what you need to know:

DESIGN

The Vostro 14, which was launched late last year, comes with a rough matte black casing.

While this provides plenty of grip, especially when you're carrying it around, the same material is also used for the deck and the rough surface left my wrists slightly sore after long periods of typing.

Nonetheless, I found the keys to be light and springy and enjoyed typing on the keyboard.

Dell claims its keyboard can withstand over 10 million keystrokes, and its touchpad button can be used over a million times.

PHOTO: DELL

The laptop also comes with two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port, an SD card reader, a CD/DVD drive as well as VGA and HDMI ports.

The Vostro 14, however, weighs about 1.96kg, which is on the heavy side.

PERFORMANCE

Its Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM means it has sufficient power to allow for the simultaneous running of - and the switching between - a few programmes with minimal lag.

While it copes well with most basic office productivity programmes, its integrated Intel HD graphics card means it cannot handle heavy gaming or intensive design programs.

BATTERY

Its battery registered about five hours and 40 minutes on a video-loop test (full brightness and volume, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled).

This is slightly lower than the six-hour average battery lifespan of laptops in the market, but it means you're still able to use it during long meetings without having to plug it in to a power source.

SCREEN

The 14-inch anti-glare LED screen is large enough so that you don't have to squint or enlarge the words, and it caters sufficiently to basic programmes or videos. Don't expect crisp HD quality, however.

I also tried using it outdoors in direct sunlight and found the colours slightly off, although words were still legible.

OVERALL

The Vostro 14, which starts at $1,089, is an affordable work laptop that provides basic features and is best used indoors, where you have access to a power source and controlled lighting.

But look elsewhere if you're expecting greater portability or looking to use it for intensive gaming or design work.