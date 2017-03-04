Old school favourites share limelight with smartphones at Mobile World Congress

The Nokia 3310 makes a return and, with it, a few upgrades such as a camera and colours to add more variety to the Snake game.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, be ready to make a tough call with the 2017 line-up.

Smartphone makers Sony, LG, Huawei and many more have unveiled their flagship Android smartphones for the year.

Each smartphone attracts with its sleek design, more so for Sony this year with its Xperia XZ Premium's flowing look.

This is also a year of revival for brands that have all but disappeared from the scene.

Nokia had everyone clamouring for the relaunch of the Nokia 3310, a highly regarded phone for its ruggedness and long battery life back when it was first launched.

While the updated 3310's durability to withstand a hard knock is still debatable, the revived model, which includes the classic Snake game with a colour and graphics update, is touted to have an amazing talk time of 22 hours.

Blackberry, known for its physical Qwerty keyboard, marries that with today's touch technology on its KeyOne Android smartphone.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is also garnering attention for technological advancements, including a 4K screen to watch Amazon Prime Videos at ultra high resolution.

On its list of achievements too is a super slow motion video capturing mode, unlocking the potential to take amazing action videos at a slow and smooth 960fps.

Others, such as the LG G6, adopts existing technology such as Google Assistant to make its smartphone even smarter.

The intelligent voice assistant is integrated with LG's flagship device, offering helpful advice through Google Search and performing basic tasks such as reminders.

While LG might have ditched the add-on system for the G6, Lenovo is sticking to it with new modules for its Moto Z smartphone such as a gamepad for a better gameplay experience.

If you're wondering where Samsung and its Galaxy S8 fits into this picture, be patient.

The final piece of the smartphone puzzle will be revealed on March 29 at Samsung's Galaxy S8 event in New York.