Other earphones to consider

ONKYO E700M IN-EAR HEADPHONES $149

The Onkyo E700M in-ear headphones are well worth the price as the sound quality and construction are superb.

The audio produced is balanced with little artificial bass and highs, while the nuances come across very clearly.

Onkyo may be a manufacturer of high-end audio products targeted at the true audiophiles, but the E700M delivers excellent sound to the masses at a reasonable price.

BOSE SOUNDSPORT $239

The Bose SoundSport is for those who enjoy listening to quality music while working out.

Its bass tones are emphasised with the mids and trebles coming through clearly and crisply.

The earbuds fit snugly with the help of fins, which keep them in place and make them difficult to dislodge except in the most vigorous of activities.

JABRA SPORT COACH SPECIAL EDITION $198

The Jabra Sport Coach is another option for fitness fanatics. It produces powerful sounds with a good clarity on the details.

The special edition of the earphones even allows for rep counting with an integrated motion sensor inside the earbuds that registers movements.

FISCHER AUDIO TOTEM PACO FE-131 $38

The other model we are featuring from the Fischer Audio family is for users who want durable earphones that produce good sound without breaking the bank.

