Other workout wearables

Bragi's The Dash is yet another addition to the growing market of wearable technology for fitness enthusiasts. Here are other smart products you can consider to up your fitness game:

FITBIT CHARGE 2 FITNESS TRACKER

The Fitbit Charge 2 ($248) is a well-rounded and good-looking tracker with metallic sides. It boasts deadly accuracy in heart-rate monitoring, sleep and steps tracking, as well as automatic workout tracking.

With an Oled monochrome screen four times larger than its critically acclaimed predecessor Charge, it makes viewing of fitness data that much easier.

It can also display notifications when paired with a smartphone and track your running distance via the phone's GPS sensor.

NEW BALANCE RUNIQ RUNNING WATCH

Launched in Las Vegas at the CES 2017 tech show in January, the New Balance RunIQ is the running shoes company's first foray into wearables.

Priced at $449, it has a 1.39-inch (3.53cm) round touchscreen display, and a built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor. It is water-resistant down to 50m and doubles up as a smartwatch when paired with a smartphone (Android or iOS).

JABRA ELITE SPORT WIRELESS EARPHONES

The wireless Jabra Elite Sport earbuds ($368) are designed for athletes or those who enjoy working out.