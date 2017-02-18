Pokemon Go releases new monsters

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released 80 new monsters from the second generation of Pokemon games.

Creatures from the Pokemon Gold and Silver series are now available for capture - the first time new additions have been made since the game's launch last July.

The update also introduces new changes to the way Pokemon encounters are handled, two new berry types and customisation options to keep the characters from looking the same, reported Forbes.

Pokemon Go has suffered from a flagging user base since the burgeoning first few weeks, and many have been looking forward to the introduction of Gen 2 monsters as a way to take the game back to the top of the app charts.

Many long-awaited features are still missing, however, including trading, PvP battles and a new combat system to replace the odd and sometimes confusing battles currently in the game.