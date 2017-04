Adidas has partnered Silicon Valley start-up Carbon to launch a new sneaker - Futurecraft 4D -yesterday with a 3D-printed sole, reported AFP.

The German sportswear firm hopes to sell 5,000 pairs this year and 100,000 next year as Carbon cuts the time it takes to print a sole from the current hour and a half to as low as 20 minutes per sole.

The shoes will be sold at an unspecified premium price.