Project Scorpio specs released

Microsoft has revealed the final specs of its new Xbox One console, which was first announced last June and codenamed Project Scorpio.

The CPU, made up of eight cores clocked at 2.3GHz, is about 30 per cent faster than the current Xbox One, with the GPU being 4.6 times more powerful.

It will also come with 12GB of memory, up from 8GB on the Xbox One, which means it will load faster and is capable of handling more intensive games.

Like the recently released Xbox One S, Project Scorpio will be equipped with a 4K UHD Blu-ray optical drive.

Compared to the PS4 Pro - its closest rival for now - Project Scorpio is poised to become the most powerful system with its six teraflops of performance, and is expected to be out by the end of this year.