Prolink IP camera: Big things come in small packages
Prolink's IP camera is small but has slew of functions
The Prolink PIC1009WN Internet Protocol (IP) camera may look diminutive at just 11cm in height, but it has a powerful and wide-angle camera with a slew of other features.
The New Paper tried out the IP camera out earlier this week and this is what we found...
SET UP
The first IP camera was created in 1996 by Axis Communications, a Swedish networking company.
In the beginning, IP cameras were expensive and clunky, and installation required fiddling with router settings, assigning static IP addresses and forwarding ports.
This is not the case with the Prolink PIC1009WN, which took under five minutes to connect to the Wi-Fi and my mobile phone via an app.
CAMERA
The Prolink PIC1009WN is equipped with a 2-megapixel camera that uses a 2.8mm F1.8 lens and can cover a 140-degree field of view.
It is able to capture and provide a 1920 x 1080 resolution feed of up to 30 frames a second.
It also has a microphone to record conversations and a speaker to broadcast sound, and is able to support up to eight unicast users simultaneously.
LIVE VIEW
Besides using the IP camera to communicate with loved ones, you can also use its live-view function to monitor your home.
This means you can now find out what your dog does at home while you are at work.
With a phone app, you can turn on the IP camera anytime and anywhere.
You can even store the footage on an SD card and watch it on a smart device.
MOTION DETECTOR
The IP camera also comes with an advanced alarm detection system to alert homeowners of break-in attempts.
It can be set to trigger an alert or push notification to your smartphone in the event it detects movement or sound.
OVERALL
With IP cameras becoming more popular - The Straits Times reported online retailer Lazada Singapore saw a 10 per cent month-on-month growth in sales of such items - the Prolink PIC1009WN should be a solid consideration based on its home security functions alone.
And thanks to it, I found out my maltipoo spends most of its day taking naps.
PRICE
$199
New releases
LG UP970 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY PLAYER
LG, in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, announced its first 4K UHD Blu-ray player earlier this month.
The LG UP970 will support the Dolby Vision format, which offers frame-by-frame HDR performance and is technically superior to the HDR10 standard that most other 4K UHD Blu-ray players support.
The price and release date will be announced at a later date.
LOGITECH G533 WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET
This is for those who want a solid headset with lossless digital audio transmission. They will even be able to enjoy the convenience of its wireless connection.
The Logitech G533 headset ($209) uses DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound technology that replicates positional audio effects. That means you can hear an enemy coming up behind you in a game.
The headset uses rechargeable batteries and can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. This allows gamers to comfortably engage in marathon gaming sessions.
While your ears may be in for a treat, don't forget to rest your eyes.
HEYMEET SOCIAL NETWORKING APP
If you enjoy meeting new people over lunch or coffee, you can try the HeyMeet mobile app.
The app, which was officially launched yesterday, allows users to organise events or gatherings that must take place within six hours.
HeyMeet founder Erik Lorenz said: "HeyMeet is created as a catalyst to move virtual interactions back to face-to-face ones via user-created meetings with new people within a discoverable radius for meals, coffee or drinks."
You can choose to sign in using your Facebook account to join casual gatherings, and your LinkedIn if you are looking for professional meet-ups.
The app is available for free on iOS and Android.