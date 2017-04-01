Qatar Airways loaning laptops for flights to US

Qatar Airways will loan laptops to its business class passengers for use on board its flights to the US, despite the US enacting a ban on most electronics devices on inbound flights.

The Doha-based airlines said on Thursday that complimentary laptops would be available to business class passengers travelling to the US from next week.

The laptops can be collected just before boarding, where the passengers will also be able to hand over their own devices to be stowed in the hold with checked-in luggage.

Earlier this week, the US authorities banned electronic devices larger than a mobile phone from being taken into cabins on direct flights to the US from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.