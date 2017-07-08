Robot waitresses rolling in the dough Computers as composers?

A young customer picking up a pizza from a tray carried by a robot waitress at a pizza restaurant in Multan.

Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts.

Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari - who built the prototypes himself - says the result has been a surge of new business.

He was inspired by videos of robot waiters in China.

The 24-year-old, who studied engineering at Islamabad's National University of Science and Technology, said he began working on a prototype with the support of his parents.

He sourced and fabricated all parts for the robots locally, building them for 600,000 rupees (S$12,813).

He is already working on the next generation, which he says will be more interactive, even responding to customer's questions.