Should you Switch to Nintendo?

It has been billed as the next gaming frontier - a console that provides quality games and graphics, both on the television screen and on the go.

The Nintendo Switch hit the shelves here on March 3. So is it really all it is hyped up to be?

The New Paper tried it out.

DESIGN

The Switch comes with a tablet screen to which you can attach two Joy-Con controllers to create a handheld gaming device that looks similar to its rival, the PlayStation PS Vita.

Or you can switch to a tabletop mode by connecting the two controllers together and propping up the tablet - perfect if you are travelling and don't want to hold on to the device for long periods.

The Switch also functions as a traditional gaming console and comes with a dock in which the tablet can be slotted. It can then be connected to a TV screen via an HDMI cable.

While the grip on the Joy-Con controllers is sturdy, I found the analog sticks and buttons flimsy.

There were reports that the controllers - if working remotely from the tablet - would sometimes lose their Bluetooth connection but I did not experience this.

PERFORMANCE

The tablet screen has a maximum output of 720p, which provides sleek enough graphics for its 6.2-inch screen.

I tested the Switch out with The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and found the graphics sharp on the tablet and my TV, which upped the resolution to 900p.

While a higher resolution may mean crisper graphics, the frame rate would drop below 30fps on the TV.

The battery lasted about three hours on a full charge while playing Zelda.

While it is sufficient enough for you to game on a bus or train ride, it may come up short for those looking to occupy themselves during long-haul flights.

MULTIPLAYER

In what feels like an attempt to create a mini-Wii, each Switch controller can be used separately and allow you to face off with a friend. I tested out the multiplayer option with 1-2 Switch, a collection of mini-games.

The idea is promising, but the 1-2 Switch was a major letdown with its collection of shallow, non-intuitive games.

STORAGE

The Switch comes with 32GB of internal storage, which seems low especially with Xbox and PlayStation consoles going up to 1TB nowadays.

But fans need not fret about storage space as games come in physical GameCards - akin to game cartridges.

Storage can also be expanded through the use of microSD cards, although Nintendo has said that saved game data cannot be transferred out of the Switch - meaning if you lose yours, it is goodbye to the 30 hours invested in Zelda.

OVERALL

Being able to play the long-awaited Breath Of The Wild on a big TV screen and continue gaming even as I leave my home - albeit on a smaller tablet screen - is revolutionary.

While the Switch has plenty of potential, much of it has yet to be realised, as there are only a few strong games in the market.

Should you get it? Yes, but maybe at a later date when the bigger titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are released.

PRICE

Customers can purchase the Nintendo Switch with The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild game in-app for $599 from e-commerce marketplace Shopee, which is working with local game retailer Qisahn.