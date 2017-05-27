Smart tech for pets

Pokemon Go is a popular mobile game that uses augmented reality.

Electronic device-makers such as Hong Kong's SUGA are looking to cash in on China's boom in so-called pet wearables, such as smart collars. The market, by some estimates, is growing by a quarter every year. SUGA chief technology officer Alfred Ng estimated that China is 5 per cent of a global market estimated at US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) at the end of last year by Transparency Market Research, reported Reuters.

AR overtaking VR

Augmented reality (AR) is seeing strong gains among Americans thanks to social networks, market research firm eMarketer said on Monday.

Its new report said that some 40 million Americans will engage with AR monthly this year, up 30 per cent from last year.

AR gadgetry overlays holograms on the real world in view, while virtual reality (VR) devices, such as those from Oculus and Sony's PlayStation, immerse users in fantasy worlds.

The report said growth in AR is being fuelled by Snapchat Lenses, Facebook Stories and Instagram Stories, while VR usage is driven by 360-degree videos on social networks.

eMarketer said that by 2019, the number of AR users is expected to top 54.4 million, or nearly one in five Internet users.

VR, meanwhile, will not reach mass adoption in the US in the foreseeable future, according to eMarketer. - AFP

Interactive exhibition opens in Beijing

A new digital interactive exhibition in Beijing allows visitors to create their own art and see it immediately reflected in the work on display around them.

The project, Living Digital Forest and Future Park, is the first to be opened in China by Japanese art collective teamLab.

The Tokyo-based company said its work aims to blend art, science and technology into an interactive experience.

Visitors can use their smartphones to send commands to change the artworks, while children can scan their drawn art and have it incorporated into an animated world of colourful rockets and vehicles.