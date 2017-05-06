Smartphone apps help reduce anxiety

Smartphone apps can help to significantly reduce anxiety levels in those suffering from the disorder, new research from the University of Manchester revealed on Thursday.

Researcher Joseph Firth from the university's Institute of Brain, Behaviour and Mental Health, led the first meta-analysis of all published evidence on the effect of smartphone-based therapies on anxiety in nearly 2,000 people, reported Xinhua.

The study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, was a collaboration between the University of Manchester, Harvard University, University of Melbourne, and the Black Dog Institute in Australia.

It showed that smartphone interventions reduced anxiety significantly more than control conditions, suggesting new digital therapies could be useful in managing the condition.

But the research team said apps may be best used for augmenting face-to-face therapy and other psychological treatment, instead of replacing standard care.