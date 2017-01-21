Snap hires ex-aide of former US Sec of State

Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the US Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday. Ms Stout started at the company "recently," the spokesman said.

Snap, the owner of the popular Snapchat app, is expected to go public early this year, vying for a US$25 billion (S$36 billion) valuation.

Earlier this month, the California-based company hired former Sony Entertainment chief executive Michael Lynton as its chairman. The company has made a push into news and entertainment content.