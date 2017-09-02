Star buys at Comex

CURVE TRUE WIRELESS FITNESS EARBUDS TWS-X100

If you are looking for chic earbuds, the Curve True Wireless Fitness EarBuds TWS-X100 are ideal as they are cordless and come with a portable charging case.

Weighing just 4.7g, the earbuds - which come in black and a limited-edition rose gold - have comfort as a priority, with three sizes of removable ear gels for a better fit.

They are available at Comex at a promotional price of $129. Spend above $250 to purchase the earbuds at only $69.

MARBELLA KR6 2CH DUAL-CAM RECORDER

Another new launch at Comex is the Marbella KR6 2CH Dual-Cam Recorder. The in-vehicle recorder can withstand heat, switching off to protect stored images when it reaches 70 deg C.

Yet it remains ultra-compact and lightweight, with an image sensor that captures clearer images under low light in 1080p and a 140 degree-wide viewing angle.

The Comex promotional price for it is $289.

BRAAVA JET 240

The new Braava Jet 240 mopping robot is a smart cleaning device with three cleaning modes, based on your pad type and precision jet spray, to avoid spraying your furniture.

Its vibrating cleaning head gently scrubs at stains and can clean rooms as big as 25 sq m, such as kitchens and bathrooms.

It also tackles dirt in hard-to-reach places and is designed to clean hard floors.

The Braava Jet 240's show price at Comex is $399.

ROOMBA 980

With the Roomba 980, you can vacuum a storey of your house for up to two hours, recharging as needed.

It automatically returns to its docking station between cleaning to recharge. Plus, with the iRobot HOME App, you can start and schedule the Roomba 980 from anywhere.

Featuring tangle-free debris extractors, an airflow accelerator and a full-bin indicator, the vacuuming robot is low-maintenance for busy home owners.

The Roomba 980 is ideal for homes with pets and allergy sufferers as its AeroForce-High Efficiency Filter captures 99 per cent of allergens and pollen.

Comex is offering the Roomba 980 at $999.

- MAVIS WONG