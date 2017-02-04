Tech

Surf Netflix  using your mind

Netflix's device allows users to choose what they want to watch using their brainwaves.PHOTO:YOUTUBE/NETFLIXOPENSOURCE
Feb 04, 2017 06:00 am

Remote controls could become redundant if Netflix's latest gadget makes it into the market.

A group of the company's engineers recently constructed a makeshift device called Mindflix that allows viewers to choose what they want to watch using only their brainwaves, reported Mashable.

It is essentially a modified version of a Muse headband, designed to monitor brain activity for meditation purposes, outfitted with a motion sensor.

The device, still at the prototype stage, works by reading brain activity and using the feedback to control pre-determined functions.

Tech

