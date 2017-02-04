Surf Netflix  using your mind

Netflix's device allows users to choose what they want to watch using their brainwaves.

Remote controls could become redundant if Netflix's latest gadget makes it into the market.

A group of the company's engineers recently constructed a makeshift device called Mindflix that allows viewers to choose what they want to watch using only their brainwaves, reported Mashable.

It is essentially a modified version of a Muse headband, designed to monitor brain activity for meditation purposes, outfitted with a motion sensor.

The device, still at the prototype stage, works by reading brain activity and using the feedback to control pre-determined functions.