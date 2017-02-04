Surf Netflix using your mind
Remote controls could become redundant if Netflix's latest gadget makes it into the market.
A group of the company's engineers recently constructed a makeshift device called Mindflix that allows viewers to choose what they want to watch using only their brainwaves, reported Mashable.
It is essentially a modified version of a Muse headband, designed to monitor brain activity for meditation purposes, outfitted with a motion sensor.
The device, still at the prototype stage, works by reading brain activity and using the feedback to control pre-determined functions.