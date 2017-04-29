Taking off in real-life Iron Man suit

British inventor Richard Browning lifted off from the shore of Vancouver Harbour on Thursday in an Iron Man-inspired personal flight suit.

Using thrusters attached to his arms and back, he flew in a circle and hovered a short distance from the ground, captivating attendees at the TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference.

The personal flight suit is capable of propelling wearers much higher and faster, according to its creator. His suit is a light exoskeleton attached to six gas turbines with a combined thrust of 130kg.

Pointing down with the thrusters on his arms pushes him away from the ground. Shifting his arms back sends him forward, while flaring his arms out pushes him down.