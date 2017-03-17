Tech on deck

BRAVIA W800C

Sony Electronics Singapore will be unveiling the Bravia W800C full high-definition (HD) Android LED TV at the IT Show 2017.

All Sony Android TVs have Chromecast built-in features.

You can easily enjoy a wide selection of Google Play apps such as YouTube and Netflix from your smartphone or laptop to the TV screen.

The TV gives a movie-like feel as its technology sharpens pixels.

It also removes noise from analogue and digital media for clear pictures and crisp, saturated and detailed audio effects.

If you put on Sony's lightweight 3D glasses, you can enjoy an interactive and multidimensional entertainment experience.

It will feel like you have an IMAX theatre in your living room.

The TV sets come in 43-, 50- and 55-inch models.

They also do not reflect a lot of light, so you can watch movies in the dark without the irritation of extra light.

Visit Sony Electronics at Booth 8108 at Level 4 to buy the Bravia TVs at special prices.

CURVE TRUE WIRELESS FITNESS EARBUDS TWS-X100

Maka Technologies Group is offering new products such as the Curve True Wireless Fitness EarBuds TWS-X100 (above) at the event.

The earbuds, which come in three sizes, offer superior wireless sound and give great clarity when taking calls.

The cordless earbuds have a multipoint connection and can be simultaneously paired with up to two Bluetooth devices.

Once charged, the earbuds can provide up to four hours of talk time and up to 3½ hours of music playtime.

CURVE XTREME 100 4K WI-FI ACTION CAMERA

The Curve Xtreme 100 4K Wi-Fi Action Camera (above) packs many functions into a small frame.

It weighs only 58g, but has a 2-inch TFT dual display LCD panel. It also has a 140-degree viewing angle, and can be remotely controlled via a Wi-Fi app.

The camera has 16-megapixel photo quality, and produces ultra HD videos at 25 frames per second (fps) and full HD 1080-pixel videos at 60 fps.

The camera's waterproof casing enables it to be submerged for up to 30m. It also offers 1½ hours of battery standby time.

MARBELLA KR5 2 CH DUAL FULL HD CAM RECORDER

The Marbella KR5 2 CH Dual Full HD Cam Recorder (above) has dual recording capacity.

The front camera records full HD images at 1,080 pixels and 30 fps while the rear camera records HD images at 720 pixels and 30 fps. It has a 140-degree viewing angle while the rear camera has a 120-degree viewing angle for wide coverage.

The device supports iPhone and Android operating systems. It can preview, download, play videos and configure various settings from a smartphone through a Wi-Fi direct connection.

Event, driving and parking mode recording as well as image capture modes are available.

If temperatures are too high, the device can switch off automatically, provided it is in parking mode.

To prevent battery drainage, the device monitors car battery power levels. It cuts off the power if it is too low.

Head to Maka Technologies Group at Booth 6441 at Level 6 and Booth 8105 at Level 4 to enjoy bargain prices and great freebies.