Tech firm creates Trump monitor for stock markets

Traders can now keep an eye on Mr Trump’s tweets through alerts.

London-based fintech firm Trading.co.uk is launching an app that will generate trading alerts for shares based on comments made on social media by United States President Donald Trump.

Keeping an eye on Mr Trump's Twitter feed has become a pastime for the fund managers and traders who invest billions of dollars daily on world stock, currency and commodity markets.

Mr Trump knocked several billion off the value of pharmaceutical stocks a week ago by saying they were "getting away with murder" with their prices.

A pair of December tweets sent the share prices of Lockheed Martin and Boeing tumbling.

Trading.co.uk chief Gareth Mann said the Trump signal generator used artificial intelligence technology to differentiate between tweets or other messages that, for example, just mention Boeing and those liable to move markets.

"We can let you know when Mr Trump tweets.

"We can let you know when he mentions a stock, or when he mentions a stock and a country.