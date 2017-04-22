Tech news: Guardian of the Galax-sea

Non-profit organisation Robots In Service of the Environment (RSE) has built a robot named the Guardian to hunt and capture the venomous predatory lionfish, which is breeding out of control and destroying marine ecosystems in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, reported Reuters.

The Guardian is designed to stun the fish using two electrodes before sucking it into the robot. Its first prototype, which was unveiled earlier this week, can capture and hold about 10 fish before resurfacing.

Your PS4 may be a perfect home for cockroaches

Your PlayStation console could be your dream gaming machine, but it may also be home to your greatest nightmare.

A gaming console repair shop in Manhattan, US, told gaming news site Kotaku that it gets at least one cockroach-infested PlayStation 4 each week.

Other console repairmen interviewed say that at least half of the PS4s they receive are loaded with roaches.

The PS4's design accommodates roaches better than other consoles' because its ventilation grates are wider.

The vents are also located at the bottom of the console, so roaches can get in with ease and the PS4's interior insides gets hotter than the Xbox One's because of its internal power supply.

The PS4's internal power supply could fry the roaches onto its internal components and stop the PS4 from turning on, Mr Matt Zieminski, who works for console repair suite IFixit, told Kotaku.

PS4s should be stored in the open, where they have enough airflow, and should also be stored higher up so roaches have a hard time climbing to them.

Facebook working on brain-powered tech

Facebook says it is working on technology to allow us to control computers directly with our brains.

It is developing "silent speech" software so that people can potentially type at a rate of 100 words per minute, reported BBC.

The project, in its early stages, will require new technology to detect brainwaves without needing invasive surgery.

"We are not talking about decoding your random thoughts," said Facebook's Regina Dugan at the Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California earlier this week.

"You have many thoughts, you choose to share some of them. We're talking about decoding those words. A silent speech interface - one with all the speed and flexibility of voice.