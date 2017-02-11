Tech Talk: Canon Rayo i8 portable projector

The Canon Rayo i8 portable projector measures just slightly larger than your palm.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you are looking to cosy up to a good movie with your date, consider the Canon Rayo i8 portable projector.

I tried it out last week and this is what I found.

DESIGN

The Rayo i8 measures 11.1cm in length and width and under 2cm in depth - meaning it is just slightly larger than my palm.

Its compact design, along with its weight of 269g, means it travels easily.

The projector also comes with a mini-tripod.

It, however, does produce a rather loud whir, but that did not affect me much as I sat a few metres away from the projector.

PORTABLE

While you can plug the Rayo i8 to a power source, the projector comes with its own battery that can last up to two hours on normal usage.

Be warned though, there is no alert before the battery runs out.So if you don't want your movie date to be cut short, I suggest you keep it plugged in.

DISPLAY

The Rayo i8 projects its display at 100 ANSI lumens - slightly above the average compared with other portable projectors in the market.

It also allows you to project a display of up to 158 inches (4m).

It is not as powerful as larger projectors, but I would say it does pretty well for its size.

While the display may not be clear in a bright room, it comes to life once you switch off the lights or draw the curtains.

CONNECTIVITY

The Rayo i8 supports Apple and Android connectivity.

You can, at a flick of a switch, set the projector to mirror your smart device or play a transmitted multimedia file.

The connection can drop on occasion, and there is some latency between commands and playback, but it did not greatly hamper my overall experience.

You can also connect your device to the projector via a HDMI cable, which I found gave the smoothest connection.

VERDICT

The Rayo i8 may be pricier than other portable projectors, but it delivers a quality display.

Combine that with a light compact design and you have a good travel projector you can use to surprise your date with a movie night.

PRICE

$749