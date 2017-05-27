Tech worth the splurge

The Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) is back for a third year at Suntec Singapore from Thursday until Saturday, 11am to 9pm daily.

We pick out four goodies you should check out:

LIFETRAK ZOOM HRV FITNESS TRACKER

With a simple push of a button, the LifeTrak Zoom HRV measures your heart rate and tracks your heart rate variability (HRV), providing a more accurate indication of your health.

It is also a fitness tracker that can measure all your physical activities, such as steps taken, distance travelled and calories burned, and whether you are on land or in water. It also automatically tracks your sleep.

It is water-resistant down to 50m and can count your laps during swimming sessions.

Available at $179 (usual price $219) at CEE.

ACER SWIFT 7 NOTEBOOK

At 9.98mm thick, the Acer Swift 7 is the first notebook to go under the 1cm mark, and weighs just 1.12kg.

Despite its thinness, it still has a decent 6hr 10min battery life and is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and Intel HD 615 graphics card.

The Core i5 version is going for $1,388 (usual price $1,798) at CEE, while the Core i7 version will retail at $1,488 (usual price $1,998).

CURVE TRUE TWS-X100 EARBUDS

These cordless earbuds, which come in three sizes, offer superior wireless sound and give great clarity when taking calls.

They also have a multipoint connection and can be simultaneously paired with up to two Bluetooth devices.

Once charged, the earbuds can provide up to four hours of talk time and up to 3½ hours of music playtime. They are going for $129 (usual price $199).

MARBELLA KR5 2CH DUAL CAM RECORDER

This recorder has dual recording capacity. The front camera records full HD images at 1,080p and 30fps while the rear camera records HD images at 720p and 30fps.

The front camera has a 140-degree viewing angle while the rear camera has a 120-degree viewing angle.