A timepiece you don't have to watch out for

If you are looking for a durable timepiece that never needs a battery change, consider Seiko's World Time Solar Chronograph SSC487.

Launched last year, it is made for those who love travelling and need a watch to keep track of local time and the time back home.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY

The biggest feature of the watch is that it charges itself by drawing energy from light.

Its battery has a power reserve that can last up to six months, which means it never needs to charge unless it has been deprived of light for more than half a year.

The timepiece also comes with a power reserve indicator, so wearers can constantly be assured of how sufficiently powered the watch is.

TIME

The watch has a world time function that allows you to adjust to the local time, with time zones of 25 cities stored within.

It also displays local and home time simultaneously in a simple dial layout, and has an accuracy of about 15 seconds a month.

It also has a 24-hour stopwatch in 1/5-second increments and a daily alarm function.

DESIGN

The watch is also designed for the seafarer with its hands and markers that resemble a yacht.

It is encased in stainless steel with sapphire crystal for an anti-reflective coating.

The case is also water-resistant up to 100m and is protected by a screw case back and a screw-down crown, which is protected by a special crown guard.

It also sports a three-fold clasp with a push button release and a secure lock.

OVERALL

The World Time Solar Chronograph SSC487 is so durable that you can wear it and never worry about having to take it off to charge or reset the time.

It retails at $847.50.