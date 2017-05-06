Tips to better your Dota 2 and League games

IMPROVE YOUR CREEP SCORING

Delivering the last hit to enemy creeps earns a player gold, which can be used to buy better in-game items.

You can kill also your own creeps by administering a similar last hit, denying your opponents a chance to earn gold. The better you are at doing so, the greater gold advantage you will have over your opponents.

Mr Check Ho said professional gamers should aim for a 90 per cent last-hit rate.

MAP AWARENESS

Having vision of enemies means knowing what items they are getting, where they are going, and what their strategy is, said Ms Ruth Lim.

Players are able to plant wards, which grant vision for a limited period, and Ms Lim also advised making use of the terrain, such as staying uphill to keep out of sight.

Mr Ho agreed: "Do not rely on your teammates to tell you if an opponent is missing.

"The sooner you notice something amiss, the more time you have to respond or set up a counterplay."

STICK TO YOUR OBJECTIVE

The main goal of Dota 2 or League Of Legends is to destroy your opponent's core building, which is protected by towers.

"Killing enemy heroes, farming creeps and earning gold are what brings you closer, but they are not the main objective," said Ms Lim.

LEARN ALL THE CHARACTERS

While Ms Lim recommended practising just three heroes, she said players should still learn the roles and abilities of all the other heroes.

Said Mr Ho: "You should never be in a situation where you say 'I don't know how to play against this hero'. "

WATCH THE PROS

Watching games can teach you team compositions and why certain heroes work better together, said Ms Lim.

Beginners can also learn how professional players move about the map and how they time the skills, as well as improve decision-making, she said.