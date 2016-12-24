TNP tech review: Prolink's Probrick+

If you're always on the go and looking for a one-stop solution to replace the assortment of chargers that you have to lug around, consider Prolink's ProBrick+.

The New Paper tried out the multi-functional power brick, which was released in March, and this is what we learnt:

VERSATILE

Made for heavy-duty charging, the ProBrick+ works with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Connect it to a power source, such as an electrical outlet (100V to 240V) or a PC's USB port.

You can also use it in your car thanks to the charging cable provided.

You can then plug in up to four smartphones or tablets to the USB 3.0 ports.

It also comes with nine interchangeable laptop-charging tips - compatible with notebooks from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

I found that I could charge all my devices (including my Lenovo laptop) at full power simultaneously.

PHOTO: PROLINK

USB HUB

The ProBrick+ can also act as a USB hub to transfer data between a connected PC and your mobile devices at speeds of up to 5 Gbps.

It can transfer files among four 2TB external hard disks simultaneously.

This means you can charge your devices and sync your data at the same time.

SAFE

The device uses a patented autosense technology to ensure that the correct amount of power is fed to each device. It also has a protection capability to prevent any damage caused by overcharging, short circuit or overheating.

Prolink is so confident about the quality and reliability of the ProBrick+ that it offers product liability coverage (from NTUC Income) of up to $1 million worldwide (excluding the United States and Canada).

WEIGHT

At 169g, the ProBrick+ is even lighter than my Lenovo laptop charger (235g).

VERDICT

The ProBrick+, which comes in black or white, can replace your other chargers - if compatible.

This makes it a handy travel companion, particularly if you are jetting overseas during this holiday period, as it provides an all-in-one substitute for the your adaptors and chargers that you otherwise have to carry around.

And not just that, it also reduces the unnecessary clutter of wires and cables on your desk.

PRICE

$148