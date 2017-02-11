Twitter blocking banned users from signing up again

Twitter trolls who have been suspended from the social network will be blocked from creating new accounts in a crackdown on cyber bullying.

The company will screen users for signs that they might be a repeat offender during the sign-up, reported The Telegraph

It comes after claims that Twitter has allowed harassment to bloom by letting anonymous accounts repeatedly target celebrities and vulnerable figures.

Twitter will try to detect banned users rejoining the service under a pseudonym by monitoring a combination of signals such as their phone number, Internet address and their activity, using technology it developed to help fight spam accounts.

Critics have long chastised Twitter for failing to prevent abuse, reported Fortune.

Last July, Twitter suspended the accounts of people who harassed Leslie Jones after the Ghostbusters actress publicly announced she would leave Twitter because of the abuse.