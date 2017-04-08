Twitter to help users save on mobile data

Twitter is launching a faster version of its mobile service - called Twitter Lite - aimed at users with sporadic connections or limited data on their smartphone plans, reported Reuters.

Twitter Lite works through a web browser, not a stand-alone phone application, but its appearance and functionality are nearly identical to what app users experience, according to a preview shown to Reuters.

The launch comes on the heels of similar products from other US tech firms.

Facebook released Facebook Lite in 2015 and Alphabet Inc's YouTube unveiled a low-data mobile app designed for India earlier this week.

The company estimates that, with several changes it is making to its mobile website, users will see their average data consumption on the browser version go down 40 per cent.