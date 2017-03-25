VR therapy for social anxiety and speech disorder

Virtual reality (VR) is taking off in industries outside the gaming sector.

A student at Nottingham Trent University in the UK has been researching into using VR as a therapy tool, reported Digital Trends.

Medical product design student Gareth Walkom, 24, who developed a stutter when he was six, is developing VR software to help individuals work through social anxieties and speech disorders by confronting a variety of virtual scenarios.

Mr Walkom added that VR exposure therapy allows a realistic yet safe environment for someone to better prepare himself for a real-life, anxiety-provoking situation.