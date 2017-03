Flying vehicles may be a part of Singapore's transport network in the near future, a Ministry of Transport official told The Business Times at the Business Times Leaders' Forum on Wednesday.

At the forum, three images of aerial transport vehicles currently undergoing prototype testing - the Hoversurf Scorpion by a Russian start-up, the Volocopter VC200 from German company e-volo and the Ehang 184 from China - were shown.