Looking to get yourself a new laptop?

The New Paper is giving away an Acer Swift 3 (above, retailing at $1,398), an ultra-portable laptop with over 10 hours of battery life that will last you on your travels.

All you have to do is go to www.tnp.sg/acerswift3, watch a short video and answer a question on our Facebook page.

We will then pick one lucky winner. Good luck!