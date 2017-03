A replica of Citroen's iconic 2CV, crafted by French cabinetmaker Michel Robillard using a mix of apple, pear and cherry wood, is ready to hit the road after six years.

The fully-operational car was built completely by hand and almost entirely out of wood. The 2CV, "deux chevaux" or "two horsepower", was launched in 1948 as Citroen's answer to the Volkswagen Beetle. - AFP