YouTube star Logan Paul apologises for viral suicide video

US YouTube star Logan Paul on Tuesday apologised for posting a video of a suicide victim in Japan, saying he had made a "huge mistake" and was "ashamed" .

The 22-year-old, who posts video blogs on YouTube and has more than 15 million followers, apologised for laughing with friends about the body they filmed hanging on a tree when they visited Japan's Aokigahara forest, infamous for its high number of suicides.

He promoted it on his Twitter account over the weekend as "the craziest and most real video I've ever uploaded".

Logan deleted the video on Monday after it was viewed by 6 million people and caused a social media backlash, with critics calling the video disgusting and tasteless.

"I have made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don't expect to be forgiven. I am simply here to apologise," Paul said in a YouTube video titled So Sorry.