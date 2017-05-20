Zelda coming to your smartphone?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild was released for Nintendo Switch in March.

Nintendo is planning to release a Legend of Zelda title for the smartphone, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It is expected after the release of a smartphone version of Animal Crossing, which is likely to be out in the second half of the year. The Legend of Zelda game, which is reportedly still in development, does not have a clear pricing model yet, reported WSJ.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, released in March for Nintendo Switch, was reported to have sold 2.76 million copies worldwide that month.