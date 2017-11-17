$1.1 billion cruise ship Genting Dream makes Singapore its home
The ship by Dream Cruises is the biggest luxury ship that island has ever hosted
Dream cruises start like this.
The Genting Dream yesterday arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, Asian luxury cruise line Dream Cruises' first home port in South-east Asia, featuring new itineraries to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The 18-deck, 3,352-passenger liner, which cost €707.2 million (S$1.1 billion) to build, is the biggest luxury ship that Singapore has ever hosted and seeks to boost the Republic's presence as an Asian cruise hub and elevate cruise tourism in the region.
To promote the Genting Dream, the Singapore Tourism Board, Changi Airport Group and Genting Cruise Lines have signed a tripartite partnership worth $28 million.
The partnership will continue till 2020, and is estimated to bring in 600,000 visitors and more than $250 million in tourism receipts.
Mr Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines, said at a press conference held on the ship: "With this partnership and our home deployment of Genting Dream in Singapore, we hope to encourage more vacationers from Singapore and internationally to expand their holiday experience in this dynamic city."
He feels Singapore's strategic position as a popular and well-developed regional travel hub makes it the ideal home port, adding: "With over 1.2 million outbound sea travellers, Singapore is an important market for Genting Cruise Lines."
Mr Zhu said the significant growth in the Asian cruise industry and rising popularity of luxury tourism has propelled Genting Cruise Lines to incorporate luxurious options on the Genting Dream to target high-end travellers.
It boasts more than 35 restaurant and bars, one of the world's largest Asian reflexology spas at sea and 142 suites.
The Genting Dream offers two-, three- and five-night cruise itineraries from this month till March, with ticket prices ranging from $399 to $8,699.
These are some of the highlights of the vessel:
Zouk At Sea
The Genting Dream houses Zouk At Sea, whichis divided into the Zouk Night Club, an indoor dance club, and Zouk Beach Club, an outdoor party deck. In the day, the former functions as a retro American sports bars with billiards, beer pong tables and a four-lane glow-in-the-dark bowling alley. When the sun sets, revellers can head for the deck to enjoy a cocktail and watch a movie under the stars.
SportsPlex
The four-storey deck offers a wide selection of sports and recreational activities, such as the Waterslide Park, which features six water slides of varying speeds. Apart from a children's slide, visitors can take the plunge down three storeys in under 10 seconds with five 100m slides.The SportsPlex also has a 32-obstacle rope course, a 7m rock climbing wall and an over-water zip-line.
Bar 360
Bar 360's unique three-storey, 360-degree set-up allows guests to enjoy live performances such as aerial acrobatics from any angle or deck, with bars on each storey. Wine lovers can check out the Penfolds Wine Vault, which has more than 100 types of the oldest and most iconic wines.
Dream Deluxe Suite
The Dream Deluxe Suite is one of the four luxury suites on the Genting Dream. The spacious accommodation comes with a private balcony and binoculars, offering a glorious view of the sea, a 24-hour butler concierge service, a private pool and gym.
Sister ship World Dream arrives here
On Tuesday, Dream Cruises' second new ship, the World Dream, arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.
It is the sister ship of the Genting Dream and will double the capacity in the region for the Asian luxury cruise line.
"We are truly excited to debut World Dream in Singapore, a popular and well developed travel hub for the region," said Mr Thatcher Brown, president of Dream Cruises.
Fresh from her handover ceremony in Bremerhaven, Germany, on Oct 26, the World Dream had sailed through Gibraltar, Egypt and Sri Lanka.
PRIVATE BALCONIES
With more than 70 per cent of staterooms featuring private balconies and connecting rooms catered to extended families and groups, passengers can enjoy spacious comfort on the ship.
It will also have suites with exclusive privileges such as butlers and private pools.
New restaurant concepts and entertainment options will offer a variety of leisure activities, and passengers can indulge in a Western or Asian spa operated by the Crystal Life Spa brand.Said Mr Brown: "With World Dream and Genting Dream, Dream Cruises will continue fulfilling our mandate to deliver to guests a transformational journey at sea and redefine the meaning of inspirational travel." - ANG TIAN TIAN
