$1.1 billion cruise ship Genting Dream makes Singapore its home

The Genting Dream yesterday arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, Asian luxury cruise line Dream Cruises' first home port in South-east Asia, featuring new itineraries to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The 18-deck, 3,352-passenger liner, which cost €707.2 million (S$1.1 billion) to build, is the biggest luxury ship that Singapore has ever hosted and seeks to boost the Republic's presence as an Asian cruise hub and elevate cruise tourism in the region.

To promote the Genting Dream, the Singapore Tourism Board, Changi Airport Group and Genting Cruise Lines have signed a tripartite partnership worth $28 million.

The partnership will continue till 2020, and is estimated to bring in 600,000 visitors and more than $250 million in tourism receipts.

Mr Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines, said at a press conference held on the ship: "With this partnership and our home deployment of Genting Dream in Singapore, we hope to encourage more vacationers from Singapore and internationally to expand their holiday experience in this dynamic city."

He feels Singapore's strategic position as a popular and well-developed regional travel hub makes it the ideal home port, adding: "With over 1.2 million outbound sea travellers, Singapore is an important market for Genting Cruise Lines."

Mr Zhu said the significant growth in the Asian cruise industry and rising popularity of luxury tourism has propelled Genting Cruise Lines to incorporate luxurious options on the Genting Dream to target high-end travellers.

It boasts more than 35 restaurant and bars, one of the world's largest Asian reflexology spas at sea and 142 suites.

The Genting Dream offers two-, three- and five-night cruise itineraries from this month till March, with ticket prices ranging from $399 to $8,699.

These are some of the highlights of the vessel:

Zouk At Sea

The Genting Dream houses Zouk At Sea, whichis divided into the Zouk Night Club, an indoor dance club, and Zouk Beach Club, an outdoor party deck. In the day, the former functions as a retro American sports bars with billiards, beer pong tables and a four-lane glow-in-the-dark bowling alley. When the sun sets, revellers can head for the deck to enjoy a cocktail and watch a movie under the stars.