3-in-1 regional luxury getaway

AQUA EXPEDITIONS X SONEVA KIRI X THE SIAM HOTEL

Luxury river cruise company Aqua Expeditions, sustainable luxury resort Soneva Kiri on the Thai island of Koh Kood and Bangkok's The Siam Hotel, are offering 10 per cent discounts on their published rates for tourists travelling to Indochina by land, water and air.

Discover the best of Cambodia and Vietnam when you go on a luxury Aqua Expeditions river cruise, which is a floating five-star hotel, while eating world-class dishes created by top chef David Thompson, who specialises in South-east Asian cuisine .

After your cruise, fly to Soneva Kiri on the resort's private eight-seater Cessna to relax and unwind on one of the best beaches in Thailand in unrivalled luxury.

Complete your stay at The Siam Hotel and transport yourself to an oasis of serenity with priceless antiquities, oriental allure and contemporary comforts.

The discount is applicable to guests who book at least two of the three brands on the same trip during the period of Oct 6 to Nov 24, and Aug 17, next year, to Nov 27, next year, excluding black-out dates.

After the discount, the prices start at about US$1,970 (S$2,660) for a night at The Siam and a night at Soneva Kiri.

Go to a Christmas market in a winter wonderland. PHOTO: INSIGHT VACATIONS

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Experience an unforgettable journey through the festive Christmas markets of Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Russia with Insight Vacations.

The leader in premium escorted journeys is offering four dedicated Christmas Markets Regional Journeys, plus eight additional tours, so you can revel in magical wintry splendour.

Packages start from $1,725 a person. Begin your trip by taking in the picturesque views of Prague from Prague Castle. And in Dresden, Germany, do not forget to taste traditional German Christmas bread.

Book your trip by Sept 30 to save $200 a couple and 10 per cent for holidays in January or February 2018.