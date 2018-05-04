5 reasons to visit the Middle East on your next family holiday

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is considered the largest mosque in the UAE.

The Church of the Annunciation, near the starting point of the Jesus Trail in the Old City of Nazareth, Israel.

It may not strike one as a common family destination, but do not be too quick to dismiss the Middle East.

With interest in the region growing, Changi Recommends - a subsidiary of Changi Airport Group - has recently expanded connectivity of its wireless modem rental service, ChangiWiFi, to cover Canada and countries in the Middle East, including Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Here are five reasons why this exotic up-and-coming holiday spot makes for a unique experience for both parents and children...

The Middle East is not as turbulent as people think

The UAE and Oman were ranked the world's second and fourth safest country, respectively, last year, according to the World Economic Forum, with Singapore in sixth place.

The safest spots within the region for families to start off with include northern Israel, with places like Nazareth and Haifa that are symbolic of the spirituality and solemn beauty of the land, as well as Qatar, known for its delicious cuisine featuring spices and cinnamon.

Other cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi are also extremely welcoming to tourists and offer a wide variety of fun, family-friendly activities that will not disappoint.

Be one with nature

The Middle East is widely known for its array of wildlife.

If your child loves animals, then visit Israel's Ramat Gan Safari Park, where 1,600 species of animals roam freely across the 200 acres.

Not a fan of land animals? Then head to the Lost Chambers Aquarium in Dubai, where you can admire and feed countless underwater creatures.

You can also opt for snorkelling among the 65,000-strong marine life.

Take on thrilling adventures

Be amazed at the breathtaking scenery of the Nimrod Fortress, the biggest Crusade-era castle in all of Israel. As you climb up to the fortress, take time to soak in nature, with the lush Banias forests containing rivers and waterfalls just below.

If you are feeling extra adventurous, visit the infamous sand dunes in Dubai, where you can trail along the beautifully-shaped dunes or even try your hand at camping together as a family at the Wahiba Sands in Oman.

Learn about Middle Eastern culture

The people of the Middle East are extremely devoted to religion and you can get to experience what it feels like to be a local when you visit sites like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, which contains the world's largest hand-woven carpet, and the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar.

If you have extra time, drop by the traditional Arabic marketplace in Muscat, Oman, where you can interact with the locals and taste the variety of vibrantly coloured spices.

Experience top-class family resorts and hotels

The last thing you will want to worry about after a long day of activities is having a suitable place to rest in comfort.

Well, the Middle East has got you covered, with its variety of family-friendly accommodations in Dubai and UAE.

Atlantis The Palm is known for its water activities like swimming with dolphins while the Aquaventure Waterpark, Le Royal Meridien Beach Report and Spa is where you can sign up for the children's penguin club.

The Westin provides babysitting services kids' special menus and games and activities at the children's club.