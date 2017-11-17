7 beautiful camp sites around the world

If you are a fan of the outdoors, love falling asleep under the stars and waking up to the sound of birds chirping, here is a list of camping sites - from the basic to the luxe - to add to your must-do list.

COCKATOO ISLAND, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Known for: Glamping (A more luxurious form of camping)

Cockatoo Island is a Unesco World Heritage site in the middle of Sydney Harbour - all you need to do is hop on a ferry and you are there. A tent is already erected, and it comes with lanterns, camp beds with linen and towels. Just bring food and utensils. If you want a quick getaway from busy Sydney, this is the perfect option for you.

ELEPHANT HILLS, KHAO SOK, THAILAND

Known for: Elephant interactions

Luxury tented jungle camp Elephant Hills has won numerous international awards, including the Thailand Green Excellence Award for Animal Welfare last year. Situated in the Khao Sok National Park, there are two camps - the elephant camp and the floating rainforest camp.

At the former, there are 35 tailor-made tents. The Elephant Experience, where you can feed, wash and interact with elephants, is a highlight.

SHIMANTO CANOE AND CAMP VILLAGE, SHIMANTO, JAPAN

Known for: Providing adrenaline rushes

Surrounded by the Shimanto River, this camp village is perfect for those who like doing lots of activities.

These include canoeing, river rafting, surfing, kayaking and shower climbing (climbing ravines with waterfalls).

You can also visit historical sites such as the Kochi Castle and traditional markets. There are 26 campsites along the river, which come with basic modern conveniences, including toilet sand showers.

BUSH WILLOW TENTED CAMP, JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Known for: Spotting wildlife

This tented camp is located on the banks of the Blaauwbank River and at the foot of the Zwartkops Mountains, in an ideal place for spotting springboks, giraffes and zebras. There are only 10 walk-in tents that sleep between four and six. Food is prepared on site and dinner is served in a boma (enclosure) around an outdoor fire.

On the menu is a selection of meat with sides of pap (a maize porridge dish) and vegetables.

CAMPING DE BADHOEVE, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

Known for: Being family friendly

Camping de Badhoeve is surrounded by the Kinselmeer (Kinsel Lake) on one side and the IJmeer (IJ Lake) on the other. It is the perfect spot for families, with activities like water sports, birdwatching and fishing on offer.

Traditional Dutch villages surround the area, and there are daily markets in the Marken and Volendam villages. There are tenting options with communal areas for cooking and showering.

KOSHI TAPPU WILDLIFE CAMP, KOSHI, NEPAL

Known for: Birdwatching

Set up in 1993, this camp was the first in the wildlife reserve.

The isolated venue has been called a hidden gem by bird enthusiasts as it is in a less travelled part of Nepal and has only 12 tents.

The only electricity here is a generator to charge phones and torches.

Guides at the venue are extremely knowledgeable and offer morning and evening jungle walks, on which you can see the black-bellied tern, imperial eagle and white-tailed eagle.

The camp serves traditional Nepalese food, such as dal bhat (rice with lentil soup) and momo, Nepal's version of dumplings, which are usually filled with vegetables.

CAMP WAIPU COVE, WAIPU, NEW ZEALAND

Known for: Beach life

If you are looking for an awesome beach campsite, then Waipu Cove is the perfect location. It is a 90-minute drive from Auckland, and is known for its unspoilt beaches.

This is a traditional camping site where guests can pitch tents or park a camper van, and have access to communal kitchens, laundry, showers and toilets.

There is free Wi-Fi and the site has a community feel to it, with stalls selling fresh fruit and vegetables. You will be using your tent only for sleep.

This article first appeared in SilverKris.com (www.silverkris.com).