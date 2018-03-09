8 amazing light festivals around the world

Singapore's i Light Marina Bay, which starts today till April 1, is guaranteed to leave you spellbound by its light installations.

But if that is not enough for you, there are plenty of other festivals around the world that can enthral you over the course of the year.

Check out this list of light festivals - from amazing installations to cultural celebrations and festivals - from around the world by Booking.com.

Lux Light Festival, Wellington, New Zealand (May 18 to 27)

Wellington's waterfront and city gets transformed during the dark winter days into a captivating celebration of light, design and technology. Lux is New Zealand's largest light festival and will illuminate its laneways with an amazing array of light sculptures, alongside plenty of activities and performances.

QT Museum Wellington Apartments is just a nine-minute walk from the beach and offers stunning views of Wellington's harbour.

Aomori Nebuta Matsuri, Aomori, Japan (Aug 2 to 7)

Head to Aomori City for the biggest Nebuta Summer Festival (Matsuri) in early August, where you'll see giant illuminated floats made from bamboo, wood and paper, and illustrated with pictures of samurai, gods, historical characters and even popular kabuki actors.

On the last night of the festival, the floats are placed in boats on Aomori Bay as fireworks light up the night sky.

The festival welcomes over 3 million visitors each year, so be sure to book your accommodation ahead of time. Grab a stay at Kaisenkaku Ryokan, which is a quick walk from the beach.

Lumina Light Festival, Cascais, Portugal (September)

Taking place in Lisbon's coastal resort town of Cascais, the Lumina Light Festival brings international and local artists together for an interactive journey of light installations and multimedia projections that leaves the harbour and old town aglow. In its seventh edition, Lumina usually takes place over three days in September.

After a hectic night out, relax at the Villa Cascais Guesthouse, which is by the marina in the old town.

Festival of Lights, Berlin, Germany (Oct 5 to 14)

Berlin's most famous landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate and Berlin Cathedral will be bathed in colour once the sun sets during the 10 days of the city's Festival of Lights. Besides spectacular light and multimedia projections, the festival features guided tours, music events and workshops.

Check into Hotel Berlin, in the Mitte district, which offers quick links to the rest of the city.

Yee Peng Floating Lantern Festival, Chiang Mai, Thailand (November)

No fancy projection-mapping here. Just the magic of thousands of paper lanterns being released into the air, which takes place just before Thailand's Loi Krathong festival.

During Yee Peng, public places and local homes are decked out with colourful lanterns and decorations.

You can also light and release your own lantern, signifying letting go of the troubles and misfortunes of the previous year.

Stay at I-River Chiang Mai and while the hours away in the garden or its outdoor swimming pool.

Amsterdam Light Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands (end November to January next year)

To brighten the dark days of winter, Amsterdam will be awash with the glow from light sculptures, art installations and art projections.

From the end of November into the new year, you can view these installations and artwork in parts of the city and along its famous canals.

Check out the Hoxton, Amsterdam, which is made up of five canal houses, right by the Herengracht canal.

Fete des Lumieres, Lyon, France (early December 2018)

What started as a Catholic homage to the Virgin Mary has now expanded across the city with light installations, fireworks displays and a huge light show at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourviere .

Celebrated over four nights in early December, you'll be able to have views of the city from your stay at the Fourviere Hotel.

Kobe Luminarie, Kobe, Japan (early to mid-December 2018)

Held from early December, the Kobe Luminarie has been held annually since 1995 in memory of the victims of the Great Hanshin earthquake.

Drawing millions of visitors each year, the Luminarie features over eight million LEDs and turns Higashi Yuenchi Park into a winter wonderland. The luxurious Oriental Hotel is just a four-minute walk from the park.