Amari Johor Bahru welcomes families

Thai hotel management company Onyx Hospitality Group has launched its Amari brand in Johor Bahru (JB).

Located in the hub of the city across the Causeway, the new 242-room Amari Johor Bahru hotel is an 80-minute drive from Changi Airport and is in close proximity to shopping malls, the heritage district, museums, cafes and local restaurants.

Highlights include six unique Deluxe Pool Access rooms with private terraces, a first for any downtown JB hotel, spa-inspired bathrooms and dual-frontage wardrobes, as well as its Breeze Spa and the Dip Bar, an outdoor pool bar.

Selected hotels under the Amari brand, including Amari Koh Samui, also offer the All Together Family Package, with prices starting from $135 per night.

Suitable for parents looking for a relaxing family getaway, these destinations have many baby and family-friendly services, including cots upon request.