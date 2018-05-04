Bask in the spirit of Guernsey

The island of Guernsey is where stories are made - literally.

The spirit of its people stoked the imagination of Mary Ann Shaffer and her niece Annie Barrows, who co-authored the bestselling 2008 historical novel The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society, which has been made into a movie.

Directed by Mike Newell and showing here, English actress Lily James portrays young author Juliet Ashton who, in search of inspiration, travels to Guernsey in 1946 after World War II to meet with members of a book club.

The plot unfolds as she gets to know the individuals in the motley group and learns how the island was impacted by the war, and how the people formed the book club as a way to endure the loneliness brought about during the German occupation.

Known for its seafood, beaches and yacht harbours, Guernsey is one of two major islands of a group of eight islands that make up the Channel Islands in the English Channel.

It is a family-friendly destination and a great place to stay while exploring its sister islands Sark, Herm, Alderney and Lihou.

A gin cocktail at the Crown Club of the Old Government House. PHOTOS: RED CARNATION HOTELS/FLORENCE ANG

OWN CURRENCY

There are many stories about this island located between England and France, with its own currency and government.

The Town Church of Guernsey's capital St Peter Port is so close to a tavern that it has been featured in the Guinness World Records (the closest church to a pub in Great Britain, the distance being just 45cm).

A famous Guernsey resident is French author Victor Hugo, who wrote classic novel Les Miserables during the 15 years he lived there from 1855, with the island providing the inspiration for many of his other works.

To reach Guernsey, we flew from Singapore direct to London Gatwick Airport last month with low-cost airline Norwegian, which took slightly under 14 hours. From there, it was a one-hour flight with Aurigny, the national carrier of Guernsey.

Tourist office VisitGuernseorganised a guided tour with a knowledgeable and passionate guide, Ms Sylvia Brouard.

Even though The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society was actually filmed in Devon doubling up as the real deal, we visited the actual locations that inspired the movie and book - including the Ship & Crown hotel, where Juliet first meets her first Guernsey correspondent-turned-close friend Dawsey Adams (Michiel Huisman), Jerbourg Point on the south coast where the characters would wander with rugged cliffs in the background, and La Bouvee Farm where Dawsey lived.

To learn about Guernsey's past, check out the Guernsey Museum's exhibition of the original props and costumes from the movie.

SPIRIT

We also discovered a different type of "spirit" on Guernsey during our stay at the Old Government House Hotel & Spa (the OGH), the island's only five-star hotel.

In the movie, the characters enjoy gin concoctions by quirky Guernsey resident and vegetable and herb vendor Isola Pribby (Katherine Parkinson).

We sampled a variety of gin cocktails at the OGH's Crown Club and learnt about the local gin producers.

Of course, we also tasted modern versions of the famed Potato Peel Pie - one at cosy restaurant Mint Brasserie & Tea Room and our favourite version at the OGH that was served alongside roasted pork tenderloin - a tribute to the reason how the book club was said to have started.

During the German occupation, many of the hotels were taken over and the OGH was initially used as a military headquarters before becoming a Soldatenheim, a soldiers' home where officers would visit as a meeting point to relax and enjoy refreshments.

For those seeking a taste of historic Guernsey, the Duke of Richmond Hotel offers a dining experience for two at its Leopard Bar and Restaurant. It showcases local 1940s-themed dishes, including a Guernsey heritage salad and a selection of Guernsey and Channel Islands cheeses, and you will receive a complimentary copy of the book.

The hotel package also includes complimentary entrance tickets to the Guernsey Museum.

Guernsey is a destination for all seasons and enjoys warm temperatures through to late September.

Foodies should visit in September, when it hosts the Guernsey International Food Festival.

It offers everything from fresh seafood to traditional fare, or in October to November for the Tennerfest, where restaurants serve three-course meals from just £10 ($18).

As portrayed in The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society, the spirit of Guernsey undoubtedly comes from the friendliness of the locals, their willingness to tell their stories and their warmth and connection with each other.

For anyone craving a holiday to reconnect with life or seeking inspiration like Juliet, consider visiting this hidden gem.