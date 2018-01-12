Beauty hacks to look and feel fresh while jetting off

Air humidity on a plane can be as low as 2 per cent to 15 per cent, making it uncomfortable for your skin, nasal passages and eyes.

Starting a holiday with sallow and parched skin, unruly hair and general unkemptness can throw a wet blanket on the getaway even before it begins.

So before your next vacation, do some beauty homework to look amazing the moment you reach your destination.

GENTLY EXFOLIATE BEFORE FLYING

To keep skin healthy and moisturised, slough off dead skin and hydrate well - this applies to both the face and the body.

Use a gentle exfoliator so as not to irritate the skin. Do this at least a day before getting on the plane, and continue to moisturise on the flight and during the trip for silky smooth skin.

MOISTURISE WHILE ON BOARD

Air humidity on a plane can be as low as 2 per cent to 15 per cent, which can dry out your skin.

As soon as you take your seat, clean the make-up off your face with make-up removing or baby wipes, then apply an intensively moisturising face cream, lip balm and hand and nail cream to avoid crepe-like wrinkled skin on landing.

CONSIDER LASH EXTENSIONS OR TINT

Make your beauty routine a low-maintenance, resilient and long-lasting one when you are travelling.

It is best to get lash extensions or a lash tint rather than rely on your usual mascara - especially if you are going to a beach holiday, where you will be in and out of the water.

PUT HAIR MASK ON

Whether you are going on a beach getaway or to colder destinations where your hair could dry out, keep your mane glossy by applying a deep-conditioning hair mask the day before you fly. Not only will you look fabulous at the airport, but your hair on board will be easier to maintain and have less frizz too.

Take a little tub of the mask with you for a mini top-up treatment while you are overseas.

POP ON LUXURY EYE MASK

Help your body clock adapt to your new destination by getting some sleep on board - block out the light with a soft and luxurious eye mask, preferably in silk. It is better for the delicate skin around your eyes too.

GET GEL MANICURE AND PEDICURE

To ensure that your nails look perfect from the moment you land to the end of your holiday, invest in a gel manicure and pedicure just before you go.

The gel is a special nail polish that is effectively "baked" onto the nail with ultraviolet light, and it should stay shiny and chip-proof for weeks - perfect if you are planning to be in sandals or open-toed shoes on your trip.

To keep nails healthy, pack a bottle of cuticle oil and apply it to the base of the nail every day, massaging it in.

PACK FLIGHT SOCKS

You may feel silly compressing your legs in extremely tight socks on the plane, but your calves and ankles will thank you for it once you land.

Not only do flight socks stop the "cankle" look you get from swollen legs, they also reduce the risk of getting deep vein thrombosis on board.

Flight socks are great for beauty and your health.

HAIR-FREE TIPS

The low humidity on board can irritate freshly waxed skin. You do not want your skin to look red and blotchy when you are on holiday, so it is best to wax or get an intense pulsed light hair removal treatment two days before flying off.

Also, ensure that you use lots of made-for-purpose soothing cream or body lotion to calm the skin after.

BRING EYE DROPS

Low humidity on the plane can dry your nasal passages and eyes.

A saline spray can help with nasal dryness, and you can relieve bloodshot, irritated and red eyes with some gentle and moisturising eye drops.