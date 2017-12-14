Best eats to hit beyond Bangkok's Michelin-starred food scene

The Michelin Guide released its picks for Bangkok for the first time on Dec 6, and 17 restaurants were awarded either one or two stars.

Some of the top names include European restaurant Mezzaluna (two stars) and Thai restaurants Bo.lan and Jay Fai (one star each).

Of course not all worthy restaurants have caught Michelin's attention, nor do you need a star for a stellar dining experience.

If you want to take a gastronomy trip to the Thai capital, here are some suggestions:

CHAROENKRUNG DISTRICT

The Charoenkrung district is the one to watch for its burgeoning culinary scene, and one of the coolest residents is Outlaw Creative Cuisine (415, Charoenkrung Soi 45).

(Above) Outlaw Creative Cuisine chef-owner Romain Guiot; TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Hidden between old shophouses, the restaurant is tiny - it will probably sit a dozen uncomfortably - and lined with photos taken by chef-owner Romain Guiot.

It is casual and friendly, with a resident cat guarding its spot on the stairs. The menu is small but the food is delicious. The Carbonara and spicy Argentinean Beef Tenderloin Tartare are recommended.

Clearly, On Lok Yun (72, Charoenkrung Road) has a following. It has lasted more than 80 years and is still drawing in crowds. It is not more than a coffee shop. But in an increasingly urban space, a place like this is like an oasis.

It is not so much about the food - which was lacklustre to be honest - but it is cheap, and the atmosphere is great.

CAFES

Cafes are all the rage in Bangkok. Everything is an Instagram post away from popularity, and how it looks is more important than how it tastes.

I went to the Siam Square branch of White Flower Factory and the food turned out to be as tasty as it is pretty.

(Above) French toast from On Lok Yun. TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

The Thai fareis tasty and authentic, and there is a European selection if you are so inclined.

My favourite item came from the dessert menu: the Thai Tea Crepe. I like how it is just sweet and dense enough.

(Above) The Thai Tea Crepe from White Flower Factory TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

EATERIES

I find the Michelin's Bib Gourmand more interesting and diverse than its guide. Here are two eateries that made the list.

Thip Samai Pad Thai (313, Maha Chai Road) is considered by some to serve the best pad thai in Bangkok.

I find it too sweet for my liking but the long lines of hungry patrons do not seem to have a problem with it.

(Above) Fried rice noodles from Ann Guay Tiew Kua Gai TNP PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

Ann Guay Tiew Kua Gai (419, Luang Road) is another on the list, serving a Thai version of fried rice noodles.

I love the smokiness of the noodles, and the runny egg on top adds creaminess.

You can opt to add sweet chilli sauce, but it is delicious plain.