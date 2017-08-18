Best time to book Christmas flights

Singaporeans could save close to 40 per cent on Christmas flights to a range of destinations if they book within the next three weeks, according to new data.

The insight, based on global travel search engine Skyscanner's flight price data from the past two years, shows that the second half of this month and early next month are one of the best times to bag flight bargains.

During the last two weeks of this month, Singaporeans stand to save nearly 40 per cent on Christmas flights to Penang and over 30 per cent on bookings to Jakarta and Kuching.

Flights to Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo are usually 20 per cent cheaper than average as well.

The start of next month is another "deals date" bargain-hunters should circle in their calendars, with Christmas flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei and Yangon typically a third below average.

To avoid missing out this year, check out Skyscanner's Christmas Deals for daily updates on the lowest flight prices to popular short and long-haul destinations for travel during the upcoming festive season.