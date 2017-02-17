Best time to book your dream holiday

MISA TRAVEL

Savour Australian cuisine to your heart’s content with MISA Travel’s 4D3N Melbourne World’s Longest Lunch with Singapore Airlines.

Book your trip and travel by March 31 because the lunch event will be held on this date at Lyon Street. Book and travel earlier to arrive well in time.

The package includes free 4D Wi-Fi router worth $48. All travel packages booked with the travel agency are guaranteed 2 per cent cash back.

EU HOLIDAYS

Explore far-flung territories in Italy with EU Holidays’ premium 11D8N South Italy, Sicily and Malta tour.

In South Italy, visit iconic sites such as Trevi Fountain and Bocca della Verità (Mouth of Truth) in Rome, then continue your journey to Sicily where you will be treated to wonderful sights that include Palermo’s Piazza Bellini and Monreale’s Norman Cathedral.

Wrap up your trip in scenic Malta with visits to Valletta’s Co-Cathedral of St John and Upper Barrakka Gardens, and Mdina Gozo Island’s Calypso Cave and Ggantija Temples.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Choose from 10 sailing dates in March and April to cruise on Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas.

Select from itineraries such as the 3N Penang Cruise, 5N Phuket & Penang Cruise, and 5N Bangkok Cruise with an overnight stay. Don’t miss its School Holidays 4-to-go Special and Kids Cruise Free promotions.

Also, here is your chance to grab the HSBC Credit Cards Special for upgrades to the Balcony room at only $10.

PRINCESS CRUISES

Sail the Mediterranean in luxury on board Princess Cruises’ newest Royal Class ship — the Majestic Princess.

The itinerary varies, depending on sailing dates (April 9 and 16, and May 14), and fares start from $1,448 per guest.

Call your preferred travel agent or Princess on 6922- 6788 or visit www.princess.com for details.

NATAS TRAVEL 2017