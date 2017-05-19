Bintan getaways for dad

One of the villas at Banyan Tree Bintan.

The main pool at Bintan Lagoon Resort, which is offering a package for Father's Day.

This June holiday season, fun for the whole family awaits at Bintan.

Spoil daddy dearest with a Father's Day Getaway Package at Bintan Lagoon Resort.

Priced from $415 for a family of two adults and one child and valid from June 16 to 18, the package includes a two-day, one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, a buffet breakfast, a Father's Day mocktail workshop and complementary activities such as archery and paddleboating.

With 14 wining and dining options at the resort, expect a variety of special menus in place for Father's Day, which falls on June 18.

Other two-day one-night packages in Bintan await at Banyan Tree and Angsana on May 25 and 26 or June 10 and 11.

Book an Island Suite at Angsana Bintan from $765++ a night or a Rainforest Oceanfront Villa at Banyan Tree Bintan from $1,200++ a night.

Enjoy exciting activities such as introductions to football, rugby and telematch games organised by sports education company KIDSmoov, as well as stargazing and birdwatching.