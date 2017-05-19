Bintan getaways for dad
This June holiday season, fun for the whole family awaits at Bintan.
Spoil daddy dearest with a Father's Day Getaway Package at Bintan Lagoon Resort.
Priced from $415 for a family of two adults and one child and valid from June 16 to 18, the package includes a two-day, one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, a buffet breakfast, a Father's Day mocktail workshop and complementary activities such as archery and paddleboating.
With 14 wining and dining options at the resort, expect a variety of special menus in place for Father's Day, which falls on June 18.
Other two-day one-night packages in Bintan await at Banyan Tree and Angsana on May 25 and 26 or June 10 and 11.
Book an Island Suite at Angsana Bintan from $765++ a night or a Rainforest Oceanfront Villa at Banyan Tree Bintan from $1,200++ a night.
Enjoy exciting activities such as introductions to football, rugby and telematch games organised by sports education company KIDSmoov, as well as stargazing and birdwatching.