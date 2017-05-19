Travel

Bintan getaways for dad

Emirates to provide Iftar service from May 27 Bintan getaways for dad
The main pool at Bintan Lagoon Resort, which is offering a package for Father's Day. PHOTO: BINTAN LAGOON RESORT
Emirates to provide Iftar service from May 27 Bintan getaways for dad
One of the villas at Banyan Tree Bintan. PHOTO: BANYAN TREE HOTELS & RESORTS
May 19, 2017 06:00 am

This June holiday season, fun for the whole family awaits at Bintan.

Spoil daddy dearest with a Father's Day Getaway Package at Bintan Lagoon Resort.

Priced from $415 for a family of two adults and one child and valid from June 16 to 18, the package includes a two-day, one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, a buffet breakfast, a Father's Day mocktail workshop and complementary activities such as archery and paddleboating.

With 14 wining and dining options at the resort, expect a variety of special menus in place for Father's Day, which falls on June 18.

Other two-day one-night packages in Bintan await at Banyan Tree and Angsana on May 25 and 26 or June 10 and 11.

Book an Island Suite at Angsana Bintan from $765++ a night or a Rainforest Oceanfront Villa at Banyan Tree Bintan from $1,200++ a night.

Zeal for New Zealand
Travel

Zeal for New Zealand

Enjoy exciting activities such as introductions to football, rugby and telematch games organised by sports education company KIDSmoov, as well as stargazing and birdwatching.

travelhotelAir Travel