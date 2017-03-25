Breathing life back into Castro

A "breathing" Fidel Castro is among several ex-communist leaders gathered in Hong Kong - one of the world's centres of capitalism - this week as part of a cheeky exhibition at Art Basel.

Lifelike replicas of Mao Zedong, Vladimir Lenin, Kim Il-Sung, Ho Chi Minh and the former Cuban leader are lying in state at the city's Harbourfront Convention Centre.

Dressed in their signature uniforms, all lie in glass coffins except for Castro, who can be seen "breathing" almost imperceptibly on his deathbed.