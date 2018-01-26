Celeb brothers Troy and KC Montero go on bad vacations for new TV show

KC (left) and Troy Montero were willing to make their holidays very difficult.

Many celebrities spend their holidays flying on private jets, staying at posh resorts and dining at the finest restaurants.

But Filipino-American TV personalities and brothers Troy and KC Montero gamely went on trips that went horribly wrong for new travel series Worst Vacation Ever.

From eating rodents in Cambodia to drinking snake venom to prepare for a muay thai match and dressing up in drag in Thailand, the pair relived the most negative and unbelievable travel anecdotes to grace the Internet.

To ensure that things never wnt as planned, the brothers consistently made things more difficult, be it dramatically reducing their spending money or executing surprise side-adventures for each other based on their phobias and pet peeves.

Worst Vacation Ever will premiere on Discovery Channel (StarHub TV Ch 422/Singtel TV Ch 202) on Monday at 9pm.

NAKED

Actor Troy, 41, felt that seeing former MTV video jockey and radio DJ KC, 40, naked in a pool was the most horrible part of the entire experience.

"We had to go skinny dipping in Siquijor, Philippines.

"It sounds like a great idea if you are with your girlfriend, but seeing my brother's butt hang out of the water, it was definitely not a highlight.

"I still get nightmares about it," Troy told The New Paper over the phone from Manila, laughing.

KC added: "The beauty of this show is that because we are together and with a crew, we ended up making a good vacation out of someone else's bad vacation."

While the filming process was a wild ride for the brothers, it was nothing compared to their "worst vacation ever", when they visited Brazil in 1995 with two friends.

Troy left his wallet on the plane, leaving the four with no money to pay their hotel.

In desperation, one of their friends, Barrick, said he would handle a pit bull for dog fighting in exchange for a free stay at a nearby hospital. But it turned on him and bit off two of his toes.

"It sounded quite scary, but three or four days later we found it kind of funny. Now his name is Toeless Barrick," Troy said.

"Do not ever let KC plan your trip. He really likes to wing it, and sometimes it is fun if it works. But if it does not, you will have a bad time... sitting around, waiting for the place that has been closed for weeks to open."