Celebrate Day of the Dead in S'pore

South-east Asia's largest celebration of Mexico's Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) returns to Singapore for its third edition at the old Beach Road Police Station (99, Beach Road) on Nov 4, from 1pm to 11pm.

Mexico's famous holiday traditionally commemorate the lives of departed loved ones with music, art, dance and food.

The event here, which has free entry and is for all ages, is no exception.

The altar installation and exhibition will be an homage to Frida Kahlo, to mark 110 years since she was born.

Artists flown in from Mexico for the event include EsaMiPau, one of the top 50 women in electronic music, and producer-songwriter Maxx Gallo.

There will also be a mariachi performed by Ireson Latin Band as well as an Aztec dance by the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico.

Attendees can also immerse themselves in an augmented reality installation based on the upcoming Disney/Pixar animated film Coco, which will be showing at the event.

Foodies will get to taste Senor Taco's signature array of tacos and quesadillas, and Margaritas' tamales, elotes (mexican grilled corn) and more.